Concern that increasing investment from Singapore might be from China

The exponential increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) from Singaporean companies applying for promotional privileges from the Board of Investment (BOI) over the past five years has led to concerns that these companies may actually be Chinese firms registering in Singapore to avoid tariff walls from the United States.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that Singaporean companies applied for BOI privileges for investment worth 16.36 billion baht in 2020, with the amounts increasing to 29.66 billion baht in 2021, 44.28 billion baht in 2022, 159.38 billion baht in 2023, and 357.54 billion baht in 2024.

Danucha Pitchayanan, NESDC secretary-general, noted that Chinese companies have been moving their production out of China to avoid trade restrictions and tariff barriers from the US.

Some of these companies register in Singapore to change their nationality before investing in Thailand, he said.

“If the US conducts an investigation, it will be able to determine whether these are Chinese companies. Not only might this raise the possibility of being subject to tax measures but it could also lead to increased scrutiny of Thailand's exports,” he warned.