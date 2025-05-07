Thailand's Social Security Fund achieves THB 2.7 trillion in investments in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Thailand's Social Security Fund (SSF) reported total accumulated investments of 2.7 trillion baht, yielding returns of over 22 billion baht.

The Social Security Office (SSO) attributed this performance to a strategic reallocation toward low-risk securities, in line with the SSF's investment strategy approved by the Social Security Board.

SSO Secretary-General Marasri Jairangsee emphasized the fund's stability, citing annual contributions of approximately 220 billion baht and benefit expenditures of about 135 billion baht.

Despite the rising trend in benefit payments—which have increased 97 times over 34 years—the fund has maintained both the contribution rate and the wage ceiling, while improving access to social security benefits for insured individuals.