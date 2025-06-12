Casino Operator Proposes 5% Gaming Cap for Thailand Entertainment Complexes

A senior executive from Galaxy Resorts has called for gaming areas within Thailand's proposed Entertainment Complexes to be limited to just 5% of total floor space, as the company seeks to address public concerns whilst highlighting the broader economic benefits of such developments.

Kevin Clayton, chief executive of Galaxy Resorts Thailand, made the proposal during an interview with Thai media, arguing that even with such a small footprint, casinos could generate up to 80% of revenue to subsidise hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and other non-gaming attractions.

"Within the Entertainment Complex project, the casino footprint should be less than 10%, ideally around 5% of the total area," Clayton said. "The remaining 95% should comprise hotels, retail outlets, restaurants, exhibition venues, and other non-gaming attractions."

The proposal comes as the Thai government considers legislation for Entertainment Complexes, which would introduce regulated gambling to boost tourism and attract foreign investment. Mr Clayton emphasised the need for public understanding of the scale of investment opportunities, particularly from overseas sources.

Addressing Public Concerns

Clayton acknowledged prevailing public uncertainty, attributing it to incomplete information and what he described as "distorted information circulating, perhaps from various vested interest groups."

