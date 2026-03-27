Phiphat says UAE investor interested in EEC theme park; outcome on ‘Disneyland’ push expected by end-2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that as the “Anutin II” government begins running the country, one of the key projects he wants to push forward is development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with an ambition to attract a world-class theme park investment described as “Disneyland”.
He said the concept envisages a major theme park on 3,000 rai of land as part of the planned EEC Capital City (EECiti) smart liveable city project, which he said would cover around 15,000 rai in total.
Phiphat said he has contacted foreign investors, including a sheikh from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), who has expressed interest in investing in a world-class theme park in Thailand.
However, he stressed that the government and the EEC have not yet held negotiations with Disneyland. He said the latest progress is limited to outreach and invitations to encourage development in Thailand. He added that a congratulatory letter has been sent to Josh D’Amaro, described as the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company, following his appointment, effective March 18, and said Thailand would welcome a visit.
Phiphat said other major theme park operators have previously held talks, but the government is still waiting on the possibility of a Disneyland project. He said there is now Middle Eastern capital interested in backing a Disneyland development in the EEC, and he expects that by the end of 2026 it should become clear whether such a project would proceed in Thailand. If development begins, he said, it should be completed within four years.
He estimated investment for the theme park component alone could reach 100-200 billion baht, with an aim to develop it on a scale comparable to Shanghai Disneyland. If realised, he said it would be the first Disneyland in ASEAN and the fourth in Asia, after those in Japan, Hong Kong and China.
He also cited plans for a wider sports complex, including a new National Stadium with an 80,000-seat capacity, described as a modern venue intended to attract major international sporting events. He said the total investment for the broader development could be around 300 billion baht, though it would depend on official feasibility studies.
Phiphat said EECiti’s location is a key selling point, being around 15 kilometres from U-Tapao Airport and 10 kilometres from the railway line. He added that a global theme park project would need to be paired with major transport infrastructure, including completion of the three-airport rail link and the successful development of U-Tapao Airport, to ensure convenient access.