Phiphat says UAE investor interested in EEC theme park; outcome on ‘Disneyland’ push expected by end-2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that as the “Anutin II” government begins running the country, one of the key projects he wants to push forward is development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with an ambition to attract a world-class theme park investment described as “Disneyland”.

He said the concept envisages a major theme park on 3,000 rai of land as part of the planned EEC Capital City (EECiti) smart liveable city project, which he said would cover around 15,000 rai in total.

Phiphat said he has contacted foreign investors, including a sheikh from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), who has expressed interest in investing in a world-class theme park in Thailand.

However, he stressed that the government and the EEC have not yet held negotiations with Disneyland. He said the latest progress is limited to outreach and invitations to encourage development in Thailand. He added that a congratulatory letter has been sent to Josh D’Amaro, described as the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company, following his appointment, effective March 18, and said Thailand would welcome a visit.