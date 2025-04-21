Thailand Plans to Bin \"Dirty\" Steel Production Over Quality and Pollution Fears

Thailand's Industry Ministry is pushing ahead with plans to scrap certification for steel produced using outdated Induction Furnace (IF) technology, citing persistent difficulties in quality control and significant environmental concerns.

The move follows investigations linking IF steel to substandard products and criticism from the State Audit Office (STO).

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced that the ministry would review the certification standards for steel manufactured via the IF process, a method known for its limitations in removing impurities from molten steel.

Furthermore, IF furnaces are open-system, contributing to higher levels of dust and toxic gas emissions compared to more modern methods.

While theoretically capable of producing quality steel, the Minister emphasised that achieving consistent quality in practice is a significant challenge, requiring rigorous attention to high-grade raw materials and meticulous quality control processes by manufacturers.

