China Railway Boss Arrested in Thailand as Building Collapse Probe Widens

A director of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has been arrested and detained by Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI) as part of a widening investigation into a collapsed building project.

Chuanling Zhang, a Chinese national, was taken into custody and subsequently remanded in custody by the Criminal Court.

The arrest follows a joint operation by senior law enforcement officials, including Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Pol Lt Col Yutthana Praedam.

Zhang faces allegations under the Foreign Business Act, accused of conducting business activities prohibited to foreign nationals or requiring prior authorisation, with the company allegedly complicit in these actions.

He was apprehended at a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok and brought to the DSI headquarters for questioning on Saturday.

During initial inquiries, Zhang acknowledged knowing Binling Wu but distinguished his position, portraying Wu as an external figure rather than a representative of the Chinese government or a state-owned enterprise, unlike himself.

DSI investigators have reportedly found that Wu holds shares in several companies, all of which utilise the same group of Thai individuals as directors.

While no direct link between Wu and China Railway Co., Ltd. has been established, the connections among these three Thai directors are under scrutiny, with authorities gathering evidence to ascertain their potential involvement in any wrongdoing.

