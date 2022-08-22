Funding Societies signs US$50 million credit facility with HSBC to drive Thai SMEs

It was amongst the first fintech to be awarded the debt crowdfunding license by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

This represents a huge opportunity for Thailand’s nascent SME market, and digital finance players like Funding Societies can help accelerate the growth of many businesses and bring revenue back to pre-pandemic levels.

SMEs make up 97% of all enterprises in Southeast Asia bringing 40% of GDP value across the region. In 2018, a report by the Asian Development Bank Institute highlighted that Thai SMEs’ contribution to the local economy accounted for 45% of the total GDP (or seven trillion Thai baht), which was larger than the economic contribution from large-sized enterprises.

However, that figure dropped to 32% in the second quarter of 2020 before recovering to 34.5% in the fourth quarter, last year due to the pandemic. With the local economy expected to recover this year, led by business activities resuming, access to financing remains more crucial than ever.

Co-founder and Group CEO of Funding Societies | Modalku, Kelvin Teo, said, “We’re honoured to receive such a sizeable facility from a global bank such as HSBC. This marks a critical milestone for us and is a testament to our credit track record through Covid-19. HSBC’s foresight, global capabilities and scalable approach further equip us to better satisfy the underserved SME segments in the region, especially given Thailand’s potential presenting a huge financing opportunity for small businesses in the country.”