Ministry of Commerce – DITP declared a success of TILOG VE 2022
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has proved a remarkable turnout of TILOG Virtual Exhibition: TILOG VE 2022 with a track record of successful in the second-year event. Generating more than THB1.24 billion of trade value.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP, revealed that TILOG VE 2022 was held previously during August 24 – 26, 2022 on the platform www.tilog-ve.com in response to the promoting clusters of services, especially services of logistics providers as well as driving Thailand as a logistics hub in Asean policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, (Jurin Laksanawisit).
TILOG VE 2022 is humbled by the overwhelming response from international logistics service providers and buyers from various countries around the world namely China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Hungary, Russia, Nigeria, Kenya, etc.
"During the three-day event, there were 24,886 participants joining the virtual exhibition, resulting in 296 business matchings. The trade value of 1,244.20 million baht was generated, which exceeded the expected success," he said
The success of this event has proven that there are readiness and increasing demand for international transportation in line with the value of Thai exports.
It is also an important opportunity for Thai logistics entrepreneurs to build a business network and expand the service to meet the target group effectively.
The DITP will be organizing related activities to develop and promote Thai logistics entrepreneurs, such as the Trade Logistics Symposium 2022, the international symposium on global trade logistics, under the theme Empowering E-Commerce and Cross Border Logistics.
The event is a stage for sharing and exchanging insights and knowledge regarding e-commerce and cross-border trade. Renowned speakers from the logistics industry both domestically and internationally will take to the stage to share their views on September 1-2, 2022 at Hall 2 Lido Connect and webinar.
In addition, the event entitled Digital Life...Digital Logistics by DITP, will be held between September 3 – 4, 2022 at Future Park and Zpell Rangsit shopping centres.
The line-up of e-logistics and technology manufacturers participate in booths to present products and services to interested entrepreneurs. Interested participants can join the above-mentioned events free of charge.