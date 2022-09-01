Ministry of Commerce – DITP declared a success of TILOG VE 2022

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP, revealed that TILOG VE 2022 was held previously during August 24 – 26, 2022 on the platform www.tilog-ve.com in response to the promoting clusters of services, especially services of logistics providers as well as driving Thailand as a logistics hub in Asean policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, (Jurin Laksanawisit).

TILOG VE 2022 is humbled by the overwhelming response from international logistics service providers and buyers from various countries around the world namely China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Hungary, Russia, Nigeria, Kenya, etc.

"During the three-day event, there were 24,886 participants joining the virtual exhibition, resulting in 296 business matchings. The trade value of 1,244.20 million baht was generated, which exceeded the expected success," he said

The success of this event has proven that there are readiness and increasing demand for international transportation in line with the value of Thai exports.

It is also an important opportunity for Thai logistics entrepreneurs to build a business network and expand the service to meet the target group effectively.