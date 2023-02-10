Amata powers ahead with European smart city

“This MOU will lead to the implementation of future projects, and it is also regarded as the progress of a smart city, in which 15 projects are on the advancement, e.g., smart energy, smart mobility, smart manufacturing, etc. We are conducting the study on the allocation of the zone for European countries so that we will be well prepared to support entrepreneurs from Europe who has advanced technology and innovations and tend to expand their production bases to Southeast Asia, especially Thailand,” said Vikrom.

The development of the smart city is one of the main strategies to enhance the industrial town, which is expected to become a low-carbon city in the long run and in compliance with the green economy. This is also in line with AMATA Group's business commitment to promoting entrepreneurs who manufacture non-polluting products.

Harald Link said, “AMATA is B.Grimm's first business partner, and we have jointly studied and pioneered the private electric power industry in Thailand since 1993. At present, B.GRIMM is operating 10 combined cycle power plants in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate and Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, with a total capacity of 1,321 megawatts. Additionally, we also encourage the use of clean energy in the industrial sector of Thailand by producing and distributing electricity generated by solar rooftops for industrial customers within these two industrial estates. This is corresponding to B.Grimm's “GreenLeap – Global and Green” strategy, aiming to become a leader in sustainable and safe energy development with social and environmental responsibility based on B.GRIMM Power's business commitment to ‘Empowering the World Compassionately'."

“Referring to this MOU, B.GRIMM shall play an important role in the development of utilities and energy innovations. We will promote the use of renewable energy, increase clean energy storage with efficient technology and modern innovations, and strengthen business competitiveness for the customers in AMATA European Smart City. This will also bring about more confidence among foreign investors and meanwhile expand the growth in Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), leading to Thailand’s economic enhancement and achievement of greenhouse gas reduction as well as the target of Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050,” added Link.

The aforementioned MOU shall be effective for two years, ending on 9 February 2025. The two parties will join forces to develop the area of 200 rai so as to accommodate investment from European countries, including the high-potential industrial clusters. This project, thus, will have a very significant role in attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Thailand.

