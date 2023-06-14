Three LGBTQIAN+ trends driving property market revealed

DDproperty said that customers in this growing demographic could shape the future of Thailand’s property market, especially since a bill endorsing same-sex marriage is now in the parliamentary pipeline.

Pet-friendly homes

The first trend among LGBTQIAN+ buyers is pet-friendly houses and condominiums, as more people are staying single longer or deciding against having kids after marriage. The website cited a 2023 survey by Mahidol University on pets in Thailand. It found that 49% of respondents keep pets as a substitute for children, identify themselves as “pet parents”, and spend around 14,200 baht per year on each of their pets.

“The LGBTQIAN+ group has a high tendency of keeping pets as friends or ‘children’, and they will be looking for accommodation that facilitates their lifestyle as pet owners,” said DDproperty. “Features and facilities such as scratch-proof furniture, soundproof walls, anti-germ air purifiers, areas for pet exercising or swimming, as well as convenient access to veterinary clinics will be top of their lists.”