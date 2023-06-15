Supalai Parc Ekamai-Phatthanakan nets THB700m sales in two days
Supalai Parc Ekamai-Phatthanakan condominium project has generated sales of more than 700 million baht in just two days after pre-sales began, Tritecha Tangmatitham, managing director of Supalai Pcl, revealed.
The official pre-sales launch of the project on June 10–11 received an excellent response from interested customers, reflecting the promising potential of the Ekamai-Phatthanakan zone, he said.
The project is popular as it caters to the demands of residential living and offers a new concept in relaxation, he added.
The project showcases 10 highlights, and offers a variety of unit types ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. It incorporates innovative elements to meet the needs of modern living, including parc storage, food drop, drop store, vending machine station, and advanced features such as an EV charger, an air-conditioner with a PM2.5 filter, and a touchless flush sensor, he said, adding, energy-saving materials are also utilised, along with comprehensive facilities.
Spanning across 3 rai (approximately 20,800 square metres), the project boasts a large green area of over 4.5 rai (7,200sqm) and showcases distinctive architecture, he said. It is strategically located in the heart of Ekamai-Phatthanakan, offering connectivity to various transport options, including the Airport Rail Link (ARL), MRT, and BTS.
It is also easily accessible from major motorways, such as the Sirat Motorway and the Chalong Rat Motorway.
The project is surrounded by key roads, including the new Phetchaburi Road extension, Sukhumvit Road 71, and Rama 9 Road. Moreover, it offers the most affordable and worthwhile prices, with a 10-year structural warranty and a three-year customer unit warranty, Tritecha said. The average price per square metre is 70,000 baht.