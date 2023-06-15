Supalai Parc Ekamai-Phatthanakan nets THB700m sales in two days

The official pre-sales launch of the project on June 10–11 received an excellent response from interested customers, reflecting the promising potential of the Ekamai-Phatthanakan zone, he said.

The project is popular as it caters to the demands of residential living and offers a new concept in relaxation, he added.

The project showcases 10 highlights, and offers a variety of unit types ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. It incorporates innovative elements to meet the needs of modern living, including parc storage, food drop, drop store, vending machine station, and advanced features such as an EV charger, an air-conditioner with a PM2.5 filter, and a touchless flush sensor, he said, adding, energy-saving materials are also utilised, along with comprehensive facilities.