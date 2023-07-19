Frasers Property goes green with industrial property

The new model will allow its industrial property to be customised to the needs of its customers, with a focus on smarter automation technology and greener solutions, Sopon said.

Frasers Property will no longer offer "ready-built" industrial property in the coming years because it is outdated.

Built-to-function is a warehouse that is ready to use but can be optimised to meet special demands such as e-commerce, temperature control, or sustainability standards, Sopon said.

Built-to-suit is precisely built to meet the needs of business and construction will begin as soon as the facility is ordered. Construction will take up to 10 months.

Frasers Property has delivered 140,000 square metres of built-to-suit warehouse and factory space to customers so far this fiscal year.

"Overall this year, [Frasers Property] is committed to expand 150,000 square metres of warehouse and factory space by the end of this year, including new park development with an investment budget of 10 billion baht," Sopon said.

By 2026, Frasers Property aims to increase its total assets under management to 4 million square metres, valued at 100 billion baht, he added.

Frasers Property believes Thailand's industrial real-estate market will continue to grow as a result of increased foreign direct investment due to demand for relocation outside of China and an expanding Thai economy.

Sopon said the company is expanding in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and it has an average occupancy rate of 85%.

Its overseas investments in the industrial park and warehouse in Binh Doung, Vietnam, and the logistics centre in Karawang, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Indonesia, have seen consistent tenant growth and high occupancy rates, he said.