Phuket attracts Russians seeking luxury, peaceful atmosphere

This trend has driven up property prices in the southern resort island province by 15-20% since the end of Covid-19 pandemic, said association president Maetapong Upatising.

Phuket has been dubbed “the Pearl of the Andaman Sea", and has top of the line facilities that attract foreign buyers, including an international airport, international schools, golf courses, yacht marinas, hospitals, and a wide selection of luxury villas and condos, noted Maetapong.

Large developers, including Origin, Sansiri, Siamese Asset, and Raimond Land have been increasing their investment in Phuket, with new projects planned across popular areas such as Cherng Talay and Patong, he added.

The trend has driven up land prices in Phuket from an average 3 million baht to as much as 8-9 million baht per rai. Certain plots in prime locations could go for up to 120 million baht per rai, said Maetapong.