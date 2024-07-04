How Bangkok’s Bangna-Trad is evolving into a high-end residential district

This shift reflects the increasing potential of the area, bolstered by infrastructure development and private-sector investment.
In recent years, the stretch of Bangna-Trad Road, especially from the Bangna intersection to 15th Kilometre, has been rapidly evolving from an industrial hub into a premium residential district.
This change has been driven by various new factors compared to the past, including significant private sector support with large-scale projects under development. Many of these projects are still under construction and are expected to be completed in the coming years.
The transformation became evident in 2012 with the opening of the Mega Bangna shopping centre, coupled with the expansion of the Kanchanaphisek Ring Road to 6-8 lanes in 2010. This led to a surge in residential projects along the ring road and its branches.
Additionally, the opening of the Yellow Line elevated train route has further enhanced the area's appeal, particularly along Srinakarin Road and extending to Bangna-Trad Road.
Today, the Bangna-Trad area boasts comprehensive amenities, including two large shopping centres, hypermarkets, community malls, and over 10 international schools, universities, and hospitals. New office buildings are also emerging, with future office space expected to exceed 200,000 square metres.
The industrial sector remains a key component of this area's economy. Unlike in the past, when it was dominated by industrial estates, the current landscape features large-scale logistics warehouses and rental facilities, accommodating both short-term and long-term tenants.
This shift has been noticeable since 2020 and has influenced the demand for housing, particularly among business owners, including many Chinese and other foreign investors seeking high-priced homes along Bangna-Trad Road.
The industrial development in the Eastern Economic Corridor has also impacted the area, contributing to a growing demand for residential and office space.
In terms of transportation, the Bangna-Trad area connects with several major roads, expressways, and motorways, facilitating easy travel across Bangkok, its suburbs, and nearby provinces. Key connections include Srinakarin Road, King Kaew Road, and Sukhumvit Road.
The Bangna-Trad Road also links to the Burapha Withi Expressway, providing access to Chonburi and the eastern provinces. The Kanchanaphisek Ring Road now connects all directions around Bangkok and its suburbs, and the S1 Expressway and Highway No. 7, or the motorway, offer routes to Rayong.
Although public transportation in Bangna currently relies on bus connections to the Yellow and Green Lines, future projects like the Bangna-Suvarnabhumi Light Rail and the high-speed train linking the three airports with Bangkok, as outlined in the M-Map Phase 2 plan, will further enhance the area's potential.
Surachet Kongcheep, managing director of Property DNA, revealed that since 2022, there had been an increase in housing projects selling for no less than 20-30 million baht per unit, receiving positive market responses. This trend indicates that more high-priced projects will emerge in the future, potentially making Bangna-Trad a key area for luxury housing in Bangkok and its surroundings.
Recently, Sansiri Group launched the "Sansiri 10 East" project, spanning 165 rai (26.4 hectares) and valued at over 18 billion baht. The project includes four luxury brands, with homes starting at 20 million baht per unit, and some projects beginning at 100 million baht per unit. Reports suggest that the highest-priced homes could reach up to 500 million baht per unit, significantly boosting the surrounding area's potential, particularly around the 10th Kilometre of Bangna-Trad Road.
These high-end residential developments reflect the growing potential of the Bangna-Trad area. As more luxury projects emerge, Bangna-Trad is set to become a major hub for upscale housing in Bangkok and its metropolitan area.