How Bangkok’s Bangna-Trad is evolving into a high-end residential district

This shift reflects the increasing potential of the area, bolstered by infrastructure development and private-sector investment.

In recent years, the stretch of Bangna-Trad Road, especially from the Bangna intersection to 15th Kilometre, has been rapidly evolving from an industrial hub into a premium residential district.

This change has been driven by various new factors compared to the past, including significant private sector support with large-scale projects under development. Many of these projects are still under construction and are expected to be completed in the coming years.

The transformation became evident in 2012 with the opening of the Mega Bangna shopping centre, coupled with the expansion of the Kanchanaphisek Ring Road to 6-8 lanes in 2010. This led to a surge in residential projects along the ring road and its branches.