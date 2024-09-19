Luxury residential developments in London promoted

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, James Puddle, head of International Residential for JLL in Southeast Asia, stated that the new agreement with Richmont’s is perfectly timed for Thai property investors looking for UK assets.

“Our connections in the UK offer Thai buyers a wide range of property types and price points. Our partners in the UK are professional developers who provide excellent investments for Thai investors looking to diversify their portfolios,” he said.

Puddle then emphasised that London properties attract buyers from all over the world due to low global interest rates and a shortage of supply in the city. He also stated that housing development activity in London has dropped to its lowest level since 2010.

"Our forecast suggests that rental prices in Central London will increase by 4.5% and in Greater London by 5% in 2024. Looking ahead, we anticipate average annual rental growth of 4% in Central London and 3.9% in Greater London from 2024 to 2028," he noted.

Tim Skevington, managing director of Richmont Thailand, echoed Puddle’s words, saying that the collaboration with JLL’s International Residential business represents an excellent opportunity for the company to broaden its services and provide established channels of expertise in the UK property market to its Thai clients.