Supply of office space to rise by 1.1 million square metres in 3 years

A leading commercial real estate services company predicted that the supply of office space in Thailand would grow by 1.1 million square metres in the next three years and warned the market could be oversupplied.

Colliers Thailand warned in its fourth quarter report for 2024 that the rising supply of office spaces could go against the dropping demand.

It reported that there were 10.266 million square metres of office space in Thailand in the fourth quarter of this year, an increase of 3.79% compared to the previous year.