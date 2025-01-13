Southeast Asia’s Luxury Real Estate Market in 2025

Post-Pandemic Priorities

The pandemic has shifted buyer priorities towards wellness, privacy and adaptable spaces. Expansive green areas, larger layouts and outdoor facilities that offer privacy and connectivity to nature are now in high demand. Buyers are increasingly focused on designs that provide personal space and flexibility, allowing for fitness rooms, entertainment areas, workspaces or spa rooms. Properties with advanced health and wellness facilities, such as green spaces, fitness centres, rejuvenating spas and meditation rooms are increasingly popular.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, the APAC region’s luxury real estate market is expected to see continued demand for high-quality, ultra-luxury living, a rising interest in second homes and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, there will be a continued high demand for smart design that prioritises spaciousness and exclusivity. Minor Residences, with many projects featuring these attributes, is poised to lead this market with innovative designs and exceptional services that cater to the evolving needs of UHNWIs.

From integrated smart home systems that enhance convenience and security to energy efficiency, such projects as Avadina Hills by Anantara, Kiara Reserve Residences, Residences at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Anantara Desaru Coast Residences and the upcoming Anantara Ubud Bali Residences come with eco-friendly design and features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems and energy-efficient appliances, which are gaining importance among environmentally conscious buyers.