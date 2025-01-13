Southeast Asia’s Luxury Real Estate Market in 2025

Analysing the sales figures and viewing inquiries received in 2024, the report finds that Southeast Asia’s luxury real estate market is set for continued growth in 2025 despite rising inflation and interest rates.
Phuket Rising
While the region’s luxury real estate market remains robust overall, Phuket is a luxury sales leader. Continuing the post-pandemic trend, the Thai island’s real estate sector has thrived, attracting significant investment from developers. The key driver is Phuket’s booming tourism industry, which has surpassed pre-pandemic levels and contributed to the region’s economic growth.
Branded Luxury
In 2024, branded residences dominated the top luxury residential property sales in the APAC region for Minor International. Ultra Het Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) are not just seeking homes and a luxurious lifestyle, but demand exclusivity, high-quality products and services tailored to their needs. This includes spacious living areas for multi-generational family gatherings, lush green spaces for relaxation, world-class swimming pools and fitness centres, and sophisticated dining options. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces is essential, providing tranquillity and a connection to nature.
Smart Investment
In Phuket and elsewhere, UHNWIs are seeking to maximise their investments through capital gains and rental income. Properties managed by experienced hotel operators offer turnkey rental programmes that generate income while minimising property management hassles. This dual benefit of lifestyle and investment potential is a significant draw for luxury property buyers. The preferences of this group, for whom ease of travel is a crucial factor, are reflected in the rising demand for properties near airports and yacht marinas.
Post-Pandemic Priorities
The pandemic has shifted buyer priorities towards wellness, privacy and adaptable spaces. Expansive green areas, larger layouts and outdoor facilities that offer privacy and connectivity to nature are now in high demand. Buyers are increasingly focused on designs that provide personal space and flexibility, allowing for fitness rooms, entertainment areas, workspaces or spa rooms. Properties with advanced health and wellness facilities, such as green spaces, fitness centres, rejuvenating spas and meditation rooms are increasingly popular.
Outlook for 2025
Looking ahead to 2025, the APAC region’s luxury real estate market is expected to see continued demand for high-quality, ultra-luxury living, a rising interest in second homes and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, there will be a continued high demand for smart design that prioritises spaciousness and exclusivity. Minor Residences, with many projects featuring these attributes, is poised to lead this market with innovative designs and exceptional services that cater to the evolving needs of UHNWIs.
From integrated smart home systems that enhance convenience and security to energy efficiency, such projects as Avadina Hills by Anantara, Kiara Reserve Residences, Residences at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Anantara Desaru Coast Residences and the upcoming Anantara Ubud Bali Residences come with eco-friendly design and features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems and energy-efficient appliances, which are gaining importance among environmentally conscious buyers.