Bangkok’s office market shows recovery amid shifting tenant demands

The Silom–Sathorn–Rama IV area stood out the most, with rents climbing 0.4% to 971 baht per square metre per month, and occupancy surging 1.9% to 76%. This reflects how locations with diverse transport links and strong corporate reputations continue to attract leading companies.

By contrast, the Ploenchit–Chidlom–Witthayu and Nana–Asok–Phrom Phong districts saw only modest rent increases of 0.1–0.2%, reaching 1,091 and 944 baht per square metre respectively. However, occupancy rates in both areas dipped slightly by 0.5%, indicating tenants are becoming more selective, seeking a balance between location, price, and functionality.

Outside the CBD, once viewed as an alternative for small to medium enterprises, these areas have now become a new battleground for the office market. Average rents increased slightly by 0.2% to 670 baht per square metre per month, while occupancy remained steady at 79%.

The Phetchaburi–Rama IX–Ratchadaphisek corridor remains strong in both demand and supply, with rents rising 0.2% to 729 baht and occupancy inching up to 80%, underscoring its growing appeal as a new CBD.

Conversely, Phahonyothin–Vibhavadi saw rents rise by 0.3% to 683 baht but occupancy fell by 0.3% to 78%, signalling a cautious market waiting for further infrastructure support.

The standout performer outside the CBD was Bangna–Srinakarin, where occupancy soared by 1.4% to 71%, despite a low rental base of 620 baht per square metre per month. This growth highlights the area’s potential to meet the needs of businesses requiring large spaces but controlled costs.