Resorts World Sentosa suffers lowest market share in history, says JP Morgan

The hold-adjusted market share for RWS fell to just 31% in the second quarter of 2025, the lowest in the company’s history. Its share of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to 28%, down from 33% in the first quarter and well below the pre-Covid average of around 40%.

JP Morgan described the figures as particularly concerning given Singapore’s casino market is a duopoly, dominated by RWS, owned by Genting Singapore, and Marina Bay Sands (MBS), owned by Las Vegas Sands.

Both have invested heavily in infrastructure and facilities at similar levels, yet the latest data shows a widening performance gap.