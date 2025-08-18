Thailand Opens Largest Urban Rooftop Garden to Revive Bangkok\'s Historic Silom District

Thailand's largest urban rooftop garden will open to the public on 3 September, as developers hope the 7-rai green space will help restore commercial activity to Bangkok's historic Silom district.
The rooftop park, situated atop the Dusit Central Park development, spans 11,200 square metres across the 4th to 7th floors of the mixed-use complex.
The facility can accommodate approximately 1,000 visitors daily and will require advance registration to manage capacity.
La-ead Kovavisaruch, Chief Executive Officer of Vimarn Suriya Company Limited, which developed the project, said the garden represents an attempt to draw foot traffic back to an area that has lost ground to competing districts such as Sukhumvit.
"We hope this rooftop garden will become another landmark attracting people to visit the Silom, Rama 4, and Sathorn areas more frequently, bringing this district back to life," La-ead said during a media briefing on Monday.
The Silom area, once Bangkok's primary business district and shopping destination, has experienced declining activity in recent years as commercial and entertainment venues have shifted to other parts of the city.
The botanical garden features exclusively Thai native plant species selected for their high oxygen production and carbon dioxide absorption capabilities.
Visitors can access information about the flora through QR codes positioned throughout the space.
Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, said the facility follows "Universal Design" principles to ensure accessibility for users of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair access.
The garden includes several zones: a Food Passage area with dining options, the D Garden connecting to residential and hotel areas, a Bird Nest viewing area for city skylines, a multipurpose amphitheatre, and tiered walkways designed for nature observation.
The rooftop park forms part of the broader 46,000-million-baht Dusit Central Park project, which includes retail, office, hotel, and residential components.
Construction is more than 80% complete, with the hotel already operational.
The shopping centre will open on 4 September, whilst residential units are scheduled for completion by mid-2026. Sales of residential units have reached 91% of the 95% target set for 2025.
The facility will operate daily from 6AM to 10PM. Access is available via BTS Sala Daeng Station and MRT Silom Station, with direct connections to the development.
Multiple city bus routes also serve the area, and parking is available for private vehicles.
The garden's design incorporates what developers describe as "Biophilic Design" principles, intended to connect visitors with nature through natural materials, textures, and sensory experiences including waterfalls and native vegetation.