Thailand Opens Largest Urban Rooftop Garden to Revive Bangkok\'s Historic Silom District

Thailand's largest urban rooftop garden will open to the public on 3 September, as developers hope the 7-rai green space will help restore commercial activity to Bangkok's historic Silom district.

The rooftop park, situated atop the Dusit Central Park development, spans 11,200 square metres across the 4th to 7th floors of the mixed-use complex.

The facility can accommodate approximately 1,000 visitors daily and will require advance registration to manage capacity.

La-ead Kovavisaruch, Chief Executive Officer of Vimarn Suriya Company Limited, which developed the project, said the garden represents an attempt to draw foot traffic back to an area that has lost ground to competing districts such as Sukhumvit.

"We hope this rooftop garden will become another landmark attracting people to visit the Silom, Rama 4, and Sathorn areas more frequently, bringing this district back to life," La-ead said during a media briefing on Monday.

The Silom area, once Bangkok's primary business district and shopping destination, has experienced declining activity in recent years as commercial and entertainment venues have shifted to other parts of the city.