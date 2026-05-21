Promotion war heats up – Thai developers race to clear stock

The package also includes discounts of up to 10 million baht, cashback of up to 1 million baht and free fuel worth up to 100,000 baht.

The move highlights a growing trend in which financial institutions are playing a more active role in designing financial products to stimulate the property market directly.

Ekaphon Phrutthipalakorn, first executive vice president and head of Consumer Lending Product 1 at Siam Commercial Bank, said the partnership was intended to expand access to housing through more flexible financial solutions at a time of continued economic volatility.

He said the bank would continue to strictly follow the Bank of Thailand’s responsible lending guidelines.

The campaign covers projects ranging from condominiums priced below 1 million baht to houses worth up to 40 million baht, under the concept that buyers do not need to pay even “a single baht” during the initial period.

Frasers targets different buyer segments

Frasers Property Thailand has rolled out two major campaigns targeting different customer groups.

The first, “CUT OFF”, targets single detached houses and semi-detached houses priced from 5 million to 40 million baht. It covers 39 projects in Bangkok and the provinces under brands including The Grand, Alpina, Grandio, Gramour, Gute, Golden Neo, Neo Home, Prestige, Gravite and Golden Village.

The campaign focuses on helping buyers reduce both principal and interest burdens, while offering free living for up to three years.

The second campaign, “"Rest Pay, Rest Easy”, targets townhomes priced from 2 million to 9 million baht across 28 projects under the Golden Town and Goldina brands.

It is designed for first-home buyers and young families, with promotions aimed at easing early-stage expenses through long-term instalment support and living-related benefits.

Pawarunch Udomsiri, deputy chief executive officer for residential property at Frasers Property (Thailand) Plc, said the market was now competing on quality of life and financial flexibility, not price alone.

He said promotional campaigns had become an important strategy to improve consumer liquidity and reduce barriers to homebuying decisions.

Kanda turns free grilled pork into viral campaign

Mid-sized developer Kanda Property has taken a more unconventional route with a viral campaign offering free grilled pork for 10 years.

The promotion was created to help close sales at the I Leaf Town Ratchaphruek-Kanchana project. Instead of a direct price cut, buyers receive a monthly benefit worth 400 baht for 10 years, or 48,000 baht in total.

Hasakorn Boonyoung, managing director of Kanda Property Co Ltd, said the idea came from the location of an advertising billboard in front of a grilled pork restaurant.

The concept was later developed into the slogan “Even grilled pork needs a stove — people need a home”.

The campaign quickly went viral on social media, attracting millions of views with almost no additional advertising budget. It helped the company close around 10 units within one month.

Stock clearance becomes urgent

The first half of 2026 has become a critical period for many developers as they race to boost sales and reduce inventory, especially completed projects that continue to carry rising financial costs.

If developers cannot close sales quickly enough, the pressure could affect cash flow and future investment plans.

Changing consumer behaviour is another important factor. Homebuyers today are no longer looking only at selling prices. They are also considering the total cost of ownership, including monthly instalments, common fees, water and electricity bills, travel expenses and home decoration costs.

As a result, developers must design promotions that reduce these expenses as much as possible.

Long-term recovery still depends on real demand

Although promotions can help accelerate short-term buying decisions, the long-term challenge for Thailand’s property market remains unchanged.

The sector’s sustainable recovery will still depend on consumers’ real purchasing power, banks’ lending criteria and the broader direction of the economy.

These factors will ultimately determine whether the property market can move beyond short-term promotional battles and return to a more stable recovery path.