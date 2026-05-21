Promotion war heats up – Thai developers race to clear stock

Thailand’s property market has entered a fresh round of intense mid-year competition, with major and mid-sized developers launching aggressive promotions to stimulate buying decisions and clear housing stock.
The push comes as the sector remains under pressure from a fragile economy, weak purchasing power, high financing costs and growing competition to offload inventory, particularly ready-to-move-in units.
The latest campaigns are no longer limited to direct discounts. Developers are increasingly offering packages designed to reduce long-term living costs, improve buyer liquidity and create a stronger homebuying experience.
SC Asset Corporation has launched one of the most aggressive campaigns under the theme “SC IS NOW”, held at Central Ladprao from May 5-10.
The campaign brings together single detached houses, townhomes and condominiums in high-potential locations including Vibhavadi, Rangsit, Ramintra, Kaset-Nawamin, Chaeng Watthana and Bang Yai.
Participating projects range from 2.09 million to 55 million baht, covering condominiums, first homes and luxury residences.
Customers who make reservations during the event are also eligible for additional on-top privileges, including electrical appliances and a chance to win gold worth a combined 2 million baht.
Nattagot Sirirat, deputy managing director for marketing and innovation at SC Asset Corporation Plc, said consumers in the current market were looking for greater value.
SC has therefore bundled several benefits into a single package, including discounts of up to 10 million baht, free living for three years, instalments paid by SC, free transfer fees, free common fees for up to five years, and additional privileges such as a Tesla Model Y L Premium worth 1.99 million baht, cashback of up to 500,000 baht, and support for water, electricity, fuel and expressway costs.
The campaign reflects how competition in the property market has moved beyond price cuts. Developers are now competing to help reduce consumers’ long-term cost of living, especially as buyers worry about monthly instalments, recurring expenses and economic uncertainty.
Sansiri has teamed up with Siam Commercial Bank to launch a campaign offering buyers no instalment payments for up to 48 months.
The campaign covers more than 100 Sansiri projects nationwide, including single detached houses, townhomes and condominiums. It is aimed at lowering the initial burden of home ownership by allowing buyers to take possession of a property without immediately carrying monthly mortgage payments.
The package also includes discounts of up to 10 million baht, cashback of up to 1 million baht and free fuel worth up to 100,000 baht.
The move highlights a growing trend in which financial institutions are playing a more active role in designing financial products to stimulate the property market directly.
Ekaphon Phrutthipalakorn, first executive vice president and head of Consumer Lending Product 1 at Siam Commercial Bank, said the partnership was intended to expand access to housing through more flexible financial solutions at a time of continued economic volatility.
He said the bank would continue to strictly follow the Bank of Thailand’s responsible lending guidelines.
The campaign covers projects ranging from condominiums priced below 1 million baht to houses worth up to 40 million baht, under the concept that buyers do not need to pay even “a single baht” during the initial period.
Frasers Property Thailand has rolled out two major campaigns targeting different customer groups.
The first, “CUT OFF”, targets single detached houses and semi-detached houses priced from 5 million to 40 million baht. It covers 39 projects in Bangkok and the provinces under brands including The Grand, Alpina, Grandio, Gramour, Gute, Golden Neo, Neo Home, Prestige, Gravite and Golden Village.
The campaign focuses on helping buyers reduce both principal and interest burdens, while offering free living for up to three years.
The second campaign, “"Rest Pay, Rest Easy”, targets townhomes priced from 2 million to 9 million baht across 28 projects under the Golden Town and Goldina brands.
It is designed for first-home buyers and young families, with promotions aimed at easing early-stage expenses through long-term instalment support and living-related benefits.
Pawarunch Udomsiri, deputy chief executive officer for residential property at Frasers Property (Thailand) Plc, said the market was now competing on quality of life and financial flexibility, not price alone.
He said promotional campaigns had become an important strategy to improve consumer liquidity and reduce barriers to homebuying decisions.
Mid-sized developer Kanda Property has taken a more unconventional route with a viral campaign offering free grilled pork for 10 years.
The promotion was created to help close sales at the I Leaf Town Ratchaphruek-Kanchana project. Instead of a direct price cut, buyers receive a monthly benefit worth 400 baht for 10 years, or 48,000 baht in total.
Hasakorn Boonyoung, managing director of Kanda Property Co Ltd, said the idea came from the location of an advertising billboard in front of a grilled pork restaurant.
The concept was later developed into the slogan “Even grilled pork needs a stove — people need a home”.
The campaign quickly went viral on social media, attracting millions of views with almost no additional advertising budget. It helped the company close around 10 units within one month.
The first half of 2026 has become a critical period for many developers as they race to boost sales and reduce inventory, especially completed projects that continue to carry rising financial costs.
If developers cannot close sales quickly enough, the pressure could affect cash flow and future investment plans.
Changing consumer behaviour is another important factor. Homebuyers today are no longer looking only at selling prices. They are also considering the total cost of ownership, including monthly instalments, common fees, water and electricity bills, travel expenses and home decoration costs.
As a result, developers must design promotions that reduce these expenses as much as possible.
Although promotions can help accelerate short-term buying decisions, the long-term challenge for Thailand’s property market remains unchanged.
The sector’s sustainable recovery will still depend on consumers’ real purchasing power, banks’ lending criteria and the broader direction of the economy.
These factors will ultimately determine whether the property market can move beyond short-term promotional battles and return to a more stable recovery path.