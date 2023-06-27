Behind the wheel of the future
The Electrical and Electronic Product Testing Centre (PTEC)'s in Pathum Thani is playing an important role in supporting Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) industry.
PTEC director Kraisorn Anchaleeworaphan said on Monday that the centre is providing a variety of tests for EVs and their components in a bid to ensure safety for consumers and save automakers’ costs.
Tests include batteries, electronic systems, lights, chargers and electromagnetic compatibility, he explained, adding that all tests are in line with domestic and international standards.
He added that the centre is also providing additional tests for automakers that have set up productions bases in Thailand, so they can export components to Europe, Japan, China and the US.
Many factors can cause batteries to become damaged, such as compression, short circuit, exposure to water and heat, and damage during delivery.
He pointed out that EVs come with high maintenance costs, especially the battery which accounts for 50% of the whole vehicle.
"Meanwhile, electromagnetic waves emitted from EVs could interrupt the operation of the electrical system, traffic lights and medical equipment," he said.
He said battery testing costs 700,000 baht to 1 million baht apiece, compared to 4 million baht apiece overseas. Testing lasts for a year before vehicles are launched on the market, he added.
"Having an EV testing centre in Thailand helps reduce costs and the testing process," he said, adding that the centre also accepts test results from overseas.
He also vowed to improve the centre's tests to meet standards and support Thailand's EV industry.
Kraisorn said interest in EVs is growing with fuel prices remaining high and an increasing number of Thais worried about the environment.
He added that the government's plan to promote Thailand as an EV hub also helped support EV trends in the country.
"However, consumers should pay attention to safety when using EVs and chargers, so they can use vehicles properly with low maintenance costs," he said.
He advised the government to provide financial support and ensure that Thailand's EV standards are up to date to gain the confidence of both consumers and automakers.