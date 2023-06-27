Behind the wheel of the future

PTEC director Kraisorn Anchaleeworaphan said on Monday that the centre is providing a variety of tests for EVs and their components in a bid to ensure safety for consumers and save automakers’ costs.

Tests include batteries, electronic systems, lights, chargers and electromagnetic compatibility, he explained, adding that all tests are in line with domestic and international standards.

He added that the centre is also providing additional tests for automakers that have set up productions bases in Thailand, so they can export components to Europe, Japan, China and the US.