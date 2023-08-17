Techsauce signs MoU to promote Thailand as SE Asia's digital gateway

The MoU signing was a part of the initial operational plan to drive the growth of the Thai and Asean innovation export network into the global market and support the transformation of this region into a hub of new innovations, Techsauce Media CEO and co-founder Oranuch Lerdsuwankij said.

It is aligned with Techsauce’s vision to propel Thailand to become a digital gateway at the regional level in Southeast Asia in the next three to five years, she said.

She pointed out that Thailand is still facing many challenges to become the digital gateway of Southeast Asia, such as shortage of tech talent, unstable politics and fundraising difficulties.

However, she said Thailand has opportunities to attract digital nomads to the country, thanks to its strategic location with good transportation and offering an ideal destination for living.

"Thailand has an attractive cost of living and unique culture that attracts digital nomads from all around the world to live and work here," she said, adding that the government is putting efforts to attract foreigners to come to Thailand.