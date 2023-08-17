Techsauce signs MoU to promote Thailand as SE Asia's digital gateway
Techsauce Media, a leading business technology platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eight partners with the aim of propelling Thailand as the digital gateway of Southeast Asia.
The MoU signing event was held on Wednesday during the “Techsauce Global Summit 2023” technology conference at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
The eight partners are: Beryl 8 plus Plc, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Export–Import Bank of Thailand, Kasikornbank Plc, Siam Cement Plc, Thai Startup Association, True Digital Park Co, WHA Corporation Plc and UOB Thailand.
Techsauce also launched “VentureBridge”, a fund aimed at supporting leading Thai organisations in establishing, operating, and managing investments in startups worldwide to generate financial returns and strategic benefits for these organisations.
The MoU signing was a part of the initial operational plan to drive the growth of the Thai and Asean innovation export network into the global market and support the transformation of this region into a hub of new innovations, Techsauce Media CEO and co-founder Oranuch Lerdsuwankij said.
It is aligned with Techsauce’s vision to propel Thailand to become a digital gateway at the regional level in Southeast Asia in the next three to five years, she said.
She pointed out that Thailand is still facing many challenges to become the digital gateway of Southeast Asia, such as shortage of tech talent, unstable politics and fundraising difficulties.
However, she said Thailand has opportunities to attract digital nomads to the country, thanks to its strategic location with good transportation and offering an ideal destination for living.
"Thailand has an attractive cost of living and unique culture that attracts digital nomads from all around the world to live and work here," she said, adding that the government is putting efforts to attract foreigners to come to Thailand.
She added that Techsauce has set up strategies to promote Thailand as a destination for the tech and business industries:
▪︎ Creating platform to attract funding from around the world and invest on Thai entrepreneurs
▪︎ Attracting foreign companies to Thailand
▪︎ Expanding presence of Thai brands in the global market
▪︎ Expanding market opportunities for Thai brands
▪︎ Enabling Thai brands to generate revenue
▪︎ Enhancing Thailand's bargaining power in high-technology product sectors
Oranuch said VentureBridge represents a new opportunity for leading organisations and technology pioneers in Thailand to open doors to a global investment network.
"We firmly believe that when these organisations gain access to suitable investments, they can create positive transformative impacts both at the organisational and national levels,” she added.
The Techsauce Global Summit 2023 was wrapped up on Thursday with more than 16,000 visitors from 50 countries worldwide.
The event highlights included the gathering of highly qualified individuals from the business and technology sectors to serve as speakers on various highlighted sessions, including digital transformation, startup ecosystem, sustainability, Web3, health technology, finance and investment, and venture capital perspective.