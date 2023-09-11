Summary of Cloud Native Tech Summit Thailand 2023

Huawei Cloud joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) held the Cloud Native Tech Summit Thailand 2023 in Thailand under the theme "Great minds discuss cloud native", with the aim of providing updates on the latest trends in cloud architectures and related services that will help enterprises develop applications and AI that are more practical and capable of responding to their needs than ever before.

Huawei Cloud Continues to Grow, Thailand Still Seen as Very Important Market

Huawei Cloud has continued to grow in recent years and saw remarkably rapid growth in 2023. It currently has more than 300 Thai partners, making Thailand one of Huawei Cloud's most important markets. Huawei Cloud's strategies for the future are as follows:

- Prioritizing its local strategy in Thailand by being the first global cloud service provider with a data centre in Thailand.

- Continuing to launch new services in Thailand, including database, AI and other services, enabling Thailand to utilize Huawei's latest innovations as soon as they are made available. There have been many interesting use cases around the world; for example, the Pangu AI Model has been introduced in Thailand.

- Building a Cloud Ecosystem in Thailand by supporting Thai developers as much as possible.

At the global level, Huawei Cloud wishes to grow together with the ecosystem, which is why it has partnered with the CNCF to push for the development of new technologies jointly. Software developers in Thailand can build on those technologies and further develop them in the future.