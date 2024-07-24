Majority of Thai people use AI in their daily lives for its convenience: study

The research published on Wednesday showed that 73.84 per cent of respondents in Bangkok and other main cities nationwide used AI in their daily lives, leaving only 26.16 per cent who have not used the technology.

The majority of respondents trusted AI for its potential to help with their work (48.23%), followed by saving time (40.60%), boosting operational efficiency (37.92%), increasing accuracy (22.48%) and reducing mistakes (18.12%).

As high as 73 per cent of respondents supported AI and its further development, and 72.37 per cent said technology would play a crucial role in people’s daily lives in the next five years.