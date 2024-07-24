Majority of Thai people use AI in their daily lives for its convenience: study

The research published on Wednesday showed that 73.84 per cent of respondents in Bangkok and other main cities nationwide used AI in their daily lives, leaving only 26.16 per cent who have not used the technology.
The majority of respondents trusted AI for its potential to help with their work (48.23%), followed by saving time (40.60%), boosting operational efficiency (37.92%), increasing accuracy (22.48%) and reducing mistakes (18.12%).
As high as 73 per cent of respondents supported AI and its further development, and 72.37 per cent said technology would play a crucial role in people’s daily lives in the next five years.
The reasons behind not using AI are varied. The majority of respondents were uncertain about personal data safety (36.79%), followed by the high price (30.77%) and worries on whether technology would take away people's jobs (29.10%).
Women were concerned about the security of personal data, while men were concerned about the high price, the company said. It added that people who had income above 25,000 baht were likely to use AI more than those with income less than 25,000 baht.
The research also indicated the difference in AI usage among generations. Generation Z and Y used AI for work, the company said.
However, Generation X used technology for their safety like face recognition and home accident detection. They also used AI for medical benefits, the company added.
Google, ChatGPT and Samsung were the top three AI brands recognised by Thai people, leaving Apple and Microsoft at fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Meanwhile, the majority of consumers expect mobile and computer businesses to adopt AI (39.12%), followed by the medical industry (37.65%), home appliance business (36.67%), automotive industry (26.16%) and finance sector (17.11%), the research showed.