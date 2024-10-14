\'EricssonEdge Academia\' program launched to develop young telecom talent

With rapid advancements in technologies such as 5G, AI and IoT, and studies showing that the majority of the fastest-growing roles worldwide are technology-related roles, Ericsson has created a talent development program to support young talent who will be joining the telecommunications sector and as part of Ericsson’s graduate recruitment across Southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

The EricssonEdge Academia Program is designed to equip students with essential knowledge and skills in 5G, Cloud, and AI technologies, preparing them to thrive and lead in the evolving telecom landscape.

Over the course of 6 months, the program will provide in-depth learning experiences to pre-final year students of over 40 top universities from India, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.