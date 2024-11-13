Seminar boosts upgrading of urban areas as smart cities

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said smart city development in the capital focuses on adopting technology to meet residents’ demand, noting that the AI-powered Traffy Fondue application had significantly boosted Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s transparency and working efficiency.

BMA has also adopted open data to allow people to monitor the administration’s budget and policies online, he explained, adding that the administration is developing infrastructure to ensure smooth travel in the capital.

“I think a real smart city means the adoption of appropriate technology which allows people to solve issues equally,” he said.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong confirmed that the government is committed to developing the digital economy and smart cities to boost Thailand’s competitiveness, ensure data security and improve people’s quality of life.

He said the City Data Platform project will collect data to support the development of 175 cities nationwide. AI will play an important role in smart city development in terms of transportation, energy and city planning, he said.

The ministry has collaborated with the Board of Investment on attracting investment from large tech companies to make Thailand more liveable, he added.