High energy consumption of AI, GenAI raises power shortage fears

In the near future, the establishment of new data centres and the growth of GenAI will hinge on the availability of power. Gartner advises organisations to assess the risks posed by potential power shortages on all products and services.

The unavoidable outcome of the anticipated power shortages will be a rise in electricity prices, which will further escalate the operational costs of LLMs, according to Gartner.

Major power users are already negotiating long-term contracts to secure independent power sources.

Gartner recommends organisations factor in higher power costs when developing new AI products and services, while exploring alternative approaches requiring less power.

“Significant power consumers are collaborating with major suppliers to secure long-term, guaranteed power sources independent of other grid demands,” Johnson explained. “In the interim, the cost of electricity to operate data centres will substantially rise, as operators leverage economic pressures to secure necessary power. These increased costs will inevitably be passed on to AI/GenAI product and service providers.”

Gartner encourages organisations to review future plans with an eye on increased electricity costs and to negotiate long-term contracts for data centre services at reasonable rates.

Furthermore, organisations should account for potential cost spikes when devising plans for new products and services, while also exploring alternative methods that require less power.

