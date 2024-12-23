Businesses warned not to use open AI to prevent data leaks

Organisations should use artificial intelligence (AI) wisely to prevent data leakage and negative impacts on their reputation, National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) secretary-general AVM Amorn Chomchoey said today.

Noting that AI plays an important role in boosting efficiency and reducing costs, he warned that using this technology carelessly could have serious impacts.

Some organisations are currently processing their confidential data by using public AI, leading to data leakage, he said. He advised setting clear goals on using AI to ensure that the technology will actually benefit organisations, such as response to system failure and long-term cost effectiveness evaluation.