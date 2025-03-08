Career of the future: Cybersecurity staff expected to earn upwards of THB100k a month

The world is facing an increasing and continuous rise in cyberthreats. Online crime is spreading globally and across the borders, causing businesses and organisations to face heightened risks, including system breaches, data theft, cyberattacks, and digital sabotage. This has led to a surge in the demand for cybersecurity professionals.
According to reports from several technology consulting firms compiled by Thansettakij, the employment rate in the cybersecurity field is growing rapidly worldwide, as every organisation needs to strengthen the protection of their data against cyber threats.
Cybersecurity is considered one of the high-paying professions, especially positions with specialised expertise, such as cybersecurity engineer, ethical hacker, network security architect, cloud security specialist, and application security engineer. Salaries for these roles range from tens of thousands to over 100,000 baht per month, depending on experience and the terms of each organisation.
With the growth of artificial intelligence, Big Data, IoT (Internet of Things), and cloud computing, organisations are increasingly in need of experts who can secure data and systems. As a result, cybersecurity has become a profession with continuously high demand and is one of the most secure careers in the digital age.
Here are examples of top cybersecurity jobs, what they earn and what they do:
1. Cybersecurity Engineer
● Base salary – 26,500 - 135,000 baht
● Responsible for maintaining and developing system security solutions
2. Cybersecurity Analyst
● Base salary – 43,000 - 80,000 baht
● Analyses, detects, and prevents cyberthreats
3. Network Security Architect
● Base salary – 100,000 baht and above
● Designs network structures to protect against attacks
4. Security Software Developer
● Base salary – 50,000 - 100,000 baht
● Develops applications with high security systems
5. Penetration Tester / Ethical Hacker
● Base salary – 50,000 - 120,000 baht
● Tests systems for vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them
6. Application Security Engineer
● Base salary – 50,000 - 90,000 baht
● Protects applications from cyberattacks
7. Cloud Security Specialist
● Base salary – 70,000 - 120,000 baht
● Protects data and systems on cloud computing platforms from threats