Career of the future: Cybersecurity staff expected to earn upwards of THB100k a month

The world is facing an increasing and continuous rise in cyberthreats. Online crime is spreading globally and across the borders, causing businesses and organisations to face heightened risks, including system breaches, data theft, cyberattacks, and digital sabotage. This has led to a surge in the demand for cybersecurity professionals.

According to reports from several technology consulting firms compiled by Thansettakij, the employment rate in the cybersecurity field is growing rapidly worldwide, as every organisation needs to strengthen the protection of their data against cyber threats.

Cybersecurity is considered one of the high-paying professions, especially positions with specialised expertise, such as cybersecurity engineer, ethical hacker, network security architect, cloud security specialist, and application security engineer. Salaries for these roles range from tens of thousands to over 100,000 baht per month, depending on experience and the terms of each organisation.

With the growth of artificial intelligence, Big Data, IoT (Internet of Things), and cloud computing, organisations are increasingly in need of experts who can secure data and systems. As a result, cybersecurity has become a profession with continuously high demand and is one of the most secure careers in the digital age.

