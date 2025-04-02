Earthquake in Thailand triggers surge in calls and mobile data usage

Many people in Bangkok and other provinces felt tremors from the 8.2-magnitude earthquake, centred in Mandalay, at 1.25pm on March 28. Most buildings in the capital remained safe, except for the State Audit Office under construction in Chatuchak district.

Voice calls spiked in the immediate aftermath as people prioritised inquiries and safety confirmations, particularly between 1.30pm and 1.45pm. True customers made 8.89 million calls on March 28, a 465% increase from 1.57 million calls at the same time on March 27. Calls surged by 672% at 1.33pm. Meanwhile, dtac customers made 17.23 million calls, up 545% from 2.67 million, with a peak surge of 1,061% at 1.32pm.

Calls within the same network rose by 65%, while cross-network calls increased by 121%. Bangkok saw the highest surge, with True customers’ calls up by 1,171% and dtac customers’ by 1,983%. The West and South also experienced significant increases.