Thailand to launch CB disaster notification system by mid-July

She made this statement during the TV programme "Thailand's Opportunity with PM Paetongtarn" on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) 2HD.
Following the earthquake that affected Thai citizens in late March this year, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Thailand has never dealt with earthquakes in such a serious and clear manner. She emphasised the need to educate and inform the public.
She stated that Thailand’s disaster notification system via SMS needs significant improvements. The reason SMS notifications were delayed was because, initially, only 1,000 numbers could be sent at once, and it took five to six hours to reach 100,000 numbers.
“We should make everything as simple as possible, just adding the province name to avoid human error, and set up a digital system so that when an emergency occurs, it’s just a matter of pressing a button to send the information immediately and accurately,” she said.
Paetongtarn confirmed that the CB system enables the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to type out disaster warnings and distribute them to millions of numbers.
Even if your phone is on silent, it will still sound an alert when an emergency occurs, informing you where to go and what to do, she explained, adding that the CB system will quickly and widely disseminate these messages in a short amount of time.
The government has already invested in and signed a contract for the system, and it is expected to be rolled out by early to mid-July, with efforts to avoid any delays. She further noted that testing of the system is currently underway.
She also mentioned that the government has brought together relevant agencies and mobile operators to discuss roles in case of another emergency.
These agencies acknowledged that, in the past, confusion arose over who had the authority to send notifications, as recent changes in the law have made responsibilities more complex, she said, adding that they could face legal action if they send notifications incorrectly.