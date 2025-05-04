Thailand to launch CB disaster notification system by mid-July

She stated that Thailand’s disaster notification system via SMS needs significant improvements. The reason SMS notifications were delayed was because, initially, only 1,000 numbers could be sent at once, and it took five to six hours to reach 100,000 numbers.

“We should make everything as simple as possible, just adding the province name to avoid human error, and set up a digital system so that when an emergency occurs, it’s just a matter of pressing a button to send the information immediately and accurately,” she said.

Paetongtarn confirmed that the CB system enables the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to type out disaster warnings and distribute them to millions of numbers.

Even if your phone is on silent, it will still sound an alert when an emergency occurs, informing you where to go and what to do, she explained, adding that the CB system will quickly and widely disseminate these messages in a short amount of time.