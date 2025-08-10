Opening day buzz at MHESI and NST Fair 2025 with ‘seven wonders’

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10, 2025

This year’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) Fair and National Science and Technology (NST) Fair have drawn an enthusiastic response from children since opening on Saturday.

Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of MHESI, said the 2025 fair is held under the theme “Creators of Tomorrow”, reflecting the ministry’s core mission to drive national development through higher education, science, research, and innovation. 

Spread over more than 23,000 square metres, the event has been transformed into a hub of creativity, featuring seven themed zones:

  • Zone A: Inspired Arena – sparking creativity among children and young people.
  • Zone B: Learning Arcade – a game-based learning space.
  • Zone C: Innovator Playground – nurturing young innovators and empowering Thai businesses for the future.
  • Zone D: Valley of Growth – innovations shaping the future of Thai enterprises.
  • Zone E: Living District – innovations for better living in the future.
  • Zone F: Art & Science for Future Thailand – the fusion of science with human imagination.
  • Zone G: Craft Market – a nationwide innovation market offering over 20,000 products from 350 vendors.

The exhibition also showcases the ‘7 wonders’, including:

  • Xue Long II polar research vessel – a state-of-the-art Chinese icebreaker used by Thai researchers for polar expeditions.
  • VR automotive experience – a virtual reality journey into the dream world of science.
  • Virtual TCAS exam centre – a simulated Thai University Central Admission System test with instant results and A-Level problem-solving tips.
  • Bangkok Road giant board game – a city management learning game.
  • ThaiWater app – a smart water management application for everyday use.
  • Ryugu asteroid sample – real asteroid fragments from space, exhibited in Asia for the first time.
  • Satellite laboratory – exploring Thailand’s space missions on the global stage.

MHESI has also joined forces with its affiliated agencies, eight partner countries, and 97 organisations to stage the NST Fair 2025 under the theme “Science in Action! For Sustainable Communities” in a 10,000-square-metre space, allowing visitors to experience science hands-on.

Highlights include Quantum Quest: how quantum changes the world, Brain Inside Out: exploring the wonders of the human brain, Mystery of Svalbard: the seed vault of the future, and Little Inventor: the land of young innovators. 

Exhibits from government bodies, overseas institutions, academic establishments, and private enterprises are also on display.

The fairs run until August 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. MHESI Fair 2025 occupies Halls 1–4 (G floor), while NST Fair 2025 is in Halls 5–6 (LG floor). Admission is free.

 

