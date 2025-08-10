Opening day buzz at MHESI and NST Fair 2025 with ‘seven wonders’

The exhibition also showcases the ‘7 wonders’, including:

Xue Long II polar research vessel – a state-of-the-art Chinese icebreaker used by Thai researchers for polar expeditions.

VR automotive experience – a virtual reality journey into the dream world of science.

Virtual TCAS exam centre – a simulated Thai University Central Admission System test with instant results and A-Level problem-solving tips.

Bangkok Road giant board game – a city management learning game.

ThaiWater app – a smart water management application for everyday use.

Ryugu asteroid sample – real asteroid fragments from space, exhibited in Asia for the first time.

Satellite laboratory – exploring Thailand’s space missions on the global stage.

MHESI has also joined forces with its affiliated agencies, eight partner countries, and 97 organisations to stage the NST Fair 2025 under the theme “Science in Action! For Sustainable Communities” in a 10,000-square-metre space, allowing visitors to experience science hands-on.

Highlights include Quantum Quest: how quantum changes the world, Brain Inside Out: exploring the wonders of the human brain, Mystery of Svalbard: the seed vault of the future, and Little Inventor: the land of young innovators.

Exhibits from government bodies, overseas institutions, academic establishments, and private enterprises are also on display.

The fairs run until August 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. MHESI Fair 2025 occupies Halls 1–4 (G floor), while NST Fair 2025 is in Halls 5–6 (LG floor). Admission is free.