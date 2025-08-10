Opening day buzz at MHESI and NST Fair 2025 with ‘seven wonders’

Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of MHESI, said the 2025 fair is held under the theme “Creators of Tomorrow”, reflecting the ministry’s core mission to drive national development through higher education, science, research, and innovation.
Spread over more than 23,000 square metres, the event has been transformed into a hub of creativity, featuring seven themed zones:
The exhibition also showcases the ‘7 wonders’, including:
MHESI has also joined forces with its affiliated agencies, eight partner countries, and 97 organisations to stage the NST Fair 2025 under the theme “Science in Action! For Sustainable Communities” in a 10,000-square-metre space, allowing visitors to experience science hands-on.
Highlights include Quantum Quest: how quantum changes the world, Brain Inside Out: exploring the wonders of the human brain, Mystery of Svalbard: the seed vault of the future, and Little Inventor: the land of young innovators.
Exhibits from government bodies, overseas institutions, academic establishments, and private enterprises are also on display.
The fairs run until August 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. MHESI Fair 2025 occupies Halls 1–4 (G floor), while NST Fair 2025 is in Halls 5–6 (LG floor). Admission is free.