Thai Government Approves Major Digital Strategy

Thailand's government is moving ahead with its digital transformation, following a key meeting of the National Digital for Economy and Society Committee (DE Board).
Chaired by Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, the board approved a new three-year national data strategy and established a dedicated National AI Committee to drive the country's digital agenda.
Sasikarn Watthanachan, the deputy government spokesperson, announced the board's decision, explaining that the approved data strategy will provide a crucial framework for national stability and sustainability in the digital age.
The plan focuses on four key areas:
Data Infrastructure: Building a strong foundation for managing large datasets.
Data Governance: Establishing clear standards to improve trust and service efficiency.
Data Utilisation: Encouraging the widespread and secure use of data across all sectors.
Digital Workforce: Developing a skilled workforce to meet the country's digital needs.
A major outcome of the meeting was the establishment of a National AI Committee, tasked with implementing the country's AI action plan.
Its three main goals are to foster local talent and innovation, use AI to boost economic competitiveness, and apply AI to solve social and environmental challenges.
Smart Cities and Open Access
The board also renewed its commitment to developing smart cities, certifying 16 existing projects across the country.
A new "Smart Area" certificate was awarded to the "Phuket Tinicon Valley Project," recognising its success in using digital technology to enhance the lives of its residents.
In a move to improve digital access, the board also approved an Open Access Network concept for managing and expanding the public internet network, known as "Net Pracharath."
This initiative aims to ensure universal and equitable access to services for all citizens. The Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) has been assigned to lead this effort.
Sasikarn emphasised the government's resolve, stating, "The government is committed to developing digital infrastructure, smart cities, and AI technology to create economic opportunities, boost national competitiveness, and improve the quality of life for all citizens, leading to a secure and sustainable digital future."