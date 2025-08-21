Thai Government Approves Major Digital Strategy

Thailand's government is moving ahead with its digital transformation, following a key meeting of the National Digital for Economy and Society Committee (DE Board).

Chaired by Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, the board approved a new three-year national data strategy and established a dedicated National AI Committee to drive the country's digital agenda.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, the deputy government spokesperson, announced the board's decision, explaining that the approved data strategy will provide a crucial framework for national stability and sustainability in the digital age.

The plan focuses on four key areas:

Data Infrastructure: Building a strong foundation for managing large datasets.

Data Governance: Establishing clear standards to improve trust and service efficiency.

Data Utilisation: Encouraging the widespread and secure use of data across all sectors.

Digital Workforce: Developing a skilled workforce to meet the country's digital needs.