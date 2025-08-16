New Government Initiative Creates 878 Digital Jobs in Thailand

The Thai government has launched a new initiative to create hundreds of jobs and improve digital access across the country.

The "One District, One IT Man" project, led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), will see 878 new "District-Level Digital Administration Officers" placed in communities nationwide.

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the DES stated that the project is designed to "provide jobs and opportunities" while ensuring that the government’s digital policies and strategies reach every area.

The new officers will act as local digital liaisons, working to enhance digital skills among residents, build community networks, and serve as coordinators between the public and private sectors.