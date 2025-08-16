New Government Initiative Creates 878 Digital Jobs in Thailand

The Thai government has launched a new initiative to create hundreds of jobs and improve digital access across the country.
The "One District, One IT Man" project, led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), will see 878 new "District-Level Digital Administration Officers" placed in communities nationwide.
Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the DES stated that the project is designed to "provide jobs and opportunities" while ensuring that the government’s digital policies and strategies reach every area.
The new officers will act as local digital liaisons, working to enhance digital skills among residents, build community networks, and serve as coordinators between the public and private sectors.
Their responsibilities will include helping citizens access government digital services and monitoring the use of community digital centres.
They will also play a key role in delivering training to locals on digital economy skills, using existing platforms like the Cyber Community Thailand (CCT) application and the government’s "Learn to Earn" e-learning platform.
Prasert said the project is a crucial step towards building a strong digital foundation for the country's youth. He also noted that the officers will help improve Media and Information Literacy (MIL), which is expected to reduce the spread of fake news and other online threats.
To prepare them for their new roles, the new hires will undergo five foundational workshops across the country, starting in Chiang Mai this week and continuing in Khon Kaen (August 27–29), Bangkok (September 1–3), Ubon Ratchathani (September 3–5), and Nakhon Si Thammarat (September 8–10).