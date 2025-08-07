DES Ministry to escalate measures to counter fake news through AFNC

According to the AFNC, from November 2019 to July 31, 2025, over 1.18 billion messages were processed, with nearly 2.3 million of these flagged as suspicious and subject to investigation.

A total of 41,882 cases were examined, covering areas such as government policy, national security, health news, economics, online crime, and disasters. Of these, 7,714 were confirmed as false, 8,577 were accurate, 2,456 were misleading, and 2,875 lacked sufficient information.

Prasert emphasised the government's concern regarding the impact of fake news on both society and the economy, particularly information that distorts facts, misleads the public, or incites violence.

The AFNC’s role is not only to block false news but also to clarify the truth to the public, in collaboration with social media platforms to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation, especially when it affects national security.

Furthermore, Prasert has warned about the consequences of importing or distorting data within computer systems, including the fabrication or sharing of false news. This act is punishable under Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act, which carries penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, and is non-compoundable.