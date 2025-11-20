Thailand: Government Bans All Official Links in Texts and Emails to Fight Scams

Cabinet approves landmark measure forcing state agencies to communicate without embedded links; citizens warned to treat any linked message claiming to be from the government as fraud.

The Thai government has adopted a stringent new measure in its war against cybercrime, effectively banning all state agencies and regulated entities from sending SMS text messages or emails that contain embedded links.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE), announced that the Cabinet (Council of Ministers) approved the new directive, which aims to decisively close a major loophole exploited by scammers targeting the public.

Under the policy, citizens are now instructed to presume that any communication featuring a link and claiming to be from a government body is fraudulent.

They are advised to report the message to the police and the impersonated agency immediately.