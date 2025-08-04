Thai-Cambodia Trade Surges in Early 2025, Despite Border Tensions

Trade between Thailand and Cambodia has seen continued growth in the first half of 2025, reaching a total value of 95.147 billion bahtand growing by 3.33%, according to figures released by Thailand's Commerce Ministry on Monday.

This robust performance has resulted in a substantial trade surplus for Thailand, amounting to nearly 50 billion baht.

Overall, Thailand's border trade with its four neighbouring countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia – has surpassed 1 trillion baht, marking an impressive 12% increase for the same period.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, provided a detailed breakdown, noting that the overall trade value with Cambodia, including transit trade to countries like Vietnam and Southern China, increased by 5.60% compared to the first six months of 2024.

Thai exports to Cambodia stood at 72.447 baht billion (up 3.33%), while imports reached 22.699 billion baht (up 13.52%), securing a trade surplus of 49.748 billion baht for Thailand.

The five major border checkpoints played a crucial role: Aranyaprathet recorded 60.432 billion baht in total trade, followed by Khlong Yai (15.677 billion baht), Chanthaburi (14.696 billion baht), and Chong Chom (3.440 billion baht).

Key Thai exports included various beverages, flavoured mineral water and soft drinks, and internal combustion engines, while imports comprised vegetables, aluminium scrap, and insulated wires and cables.

