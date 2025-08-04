Thai-Cambodia Trade Surges in Early 2025, Despite Border Tensions

Trade between Thailand and Cambodia has seen continued growth in the first half of 2025, reaching a total value of 95.147 billion bahtand growing by 3.33%, according to figures released by Thailand's Commerce Ministry on Monday.
This robust performance has resulted in a substantial trade surplus for Thailand, amounting to nearly 50 billion baht.
Overall, Thailand's border trade with its four neighbouring countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia – has surpassed 1 trillion baht, marking an impressive 12% increase for the same period.
Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, provided a detailed breakdown, noting that the overall trade value with Cambodia, including transit trade to countries like Vietnam and Southern China, increased by 5.60% compared to the first six months of 2024.
Thai exports to Cambodia stood at 72.447 baht billion (up 3.33%), while imports reached 22.699 billion baht (up 13.52%), securing a trade surplus of 49.748 billion baht for Thailand.
The five major border checkpoints played a crucial role: Aranyaprathet recorded 60.432 billion baht in total trade, followed by Khlong Yai (15.677 billion baht), Chanthaburi (14.696 billion baht), and Chong Chom (3.440 billion baht).
Key Thai exports included various beverages, flavoured mineral water and soft drinks, and internal combustion engines, while imports comprised vegetables, aluminium scrap, and insulated wires and cables.
However, Arada cautioned that recent border clashes could temper future growth.
"We anticipate that the value of Thailand-Cambodia border and transit trade might decrease after the confrontations," she stated. "This could lead to a reduction of approximately 1% from Thailand's overall 2025 border and transit trade target, which was initially projected to grow by 3%, potentially reducing it to about 2% compared to the previous year."
In response to these concerns, security agencies, provincial commerce offices, and private business councils are coordinating efforts to assess the impact on cross-border transport and explore alternative routes.
The Department of Foreign Trade also organised border trade fairs in Nong Khai and Chiang Mai in June and July 2025 to foster new business opportunities.
Looking ahead, from September 2025, the department plans to engage directly with stakeholders to address trade and investment obstacles along the borders, particularly supporting businesses affected by the Thai-Cambodian situation.
Six more border trade fairs are scheduled to further promote and boost cross-border trade.
Regarding the broader regional picture, Arada confirmed that Thailand's total border trade with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia reached 1.022 trillion baht in the first half of 2025, an increase of 12.02%.
Exports amounted to 596.261 billion baht (up 11.55%), and imports to 425.983 billion (up 12.70%), resulting in a substantial trade surplus of 170.277 billion baht.
This figure includes 506.061 billion baht from direct border trade (up 2.15%) and 516.183 billion baht from transit trade to third countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and Southern China (up 23.23%).
Among the direct border trade with the four neighbours, Malaysia recorded the highest value at 156.227 billion baht (up 4.58%), followed by Laos at 153.054 billion baht (up 1.57%).
Myanmar saw a slight contraction of 1.53% to 105.149 billion baht, while Cambodia, despite its overall growth, accounted for 91.630 billion baht (up 5.56%) in direct border trade.
Key exports in this segment included diesel fuel, other refined oils, and white sugar.
Transit trade to third countries, valued at 516.183 billion baht, was led by China at 314.626 billion baht (up 28.82%), followed by Singapore and Vietnam. Major transit exports included fresh durian, hard disk drives, and rubber products.