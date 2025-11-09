Maharashtra port boost set to strengthen India–Thailand links

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) office in Mumbai, India announced a US$6.7 billion maritime investment package for the state of Maharashtra during India Maritime Week 2025 on October 27, 2025.

The investment package is spearheaded by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), which alone accounts for US$5.1 billion of the total. The initiative aims to boost port capacity, particularly at Dighi Port, and reduce ship turnaround times by 25–30% (one day faster), while cutting operational costs by 8–12% and enhancing overall competitiveness by 10–15%.

The plan also focuses on improving hinterland connectivity and developing related logistics infrastructure, strengthening the position of Mumbai and Maharashtra as India’s leading western maritime hub in the medium term.

Addressing capacity constraints

Before this announcement, Maharashtra’s main ports, JNPT, Mumbai, and Dighi, with linkages to Kandla, faced capacity bottlenecks, congestion, and lengthy cargo handling times. Private operators such as APSEZ have gradually expanded their presence, handling a total 450 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in fiscal 2025.