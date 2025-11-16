Thailand Ready to Push Forward US Trade Talks on Original Schedule

The commerce minister confirms bilateral negotiations are back on track following 'positive' discussions between leaders, prioritising 'strategic' progress.

Thailand’s government has confirmed its readiness to proceed with trade negotiations with the United States on the original timetable, following recent high-level talks between the two nations' leaders.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated that the Thai government is keen to successfully conclude the talks within the established timeframe.

Her comments followed a meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

"The Thai government attaches the highest importance to preserving national sovereignty and security, as does every other nation," Suphajee said. "However, the Ministry of Commerce also recognises the significant strategic weight of the Thailand-US trade dialogue."

Consequently, the Ministry has adopted comprehensive measures to ensure Thailand is fully prepared to expedite the negotiation process according to the original schedule.

The Ministry of Commerce is accelerating discussions with relevant agencies to secure a swift conclusion to the talks.

Simultaneously, it is implementing measures to strengthen the Thai private sector and address issues such as tax evasion and transshipment.

