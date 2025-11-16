Thailand Ready to Push Forward US Trade Talks on Original Schedule

The commerce minister confirms bilateral negotiations are back on track following 'positive' discussions between leaders, prioritising 'strategic' progress.
Thailand’s government has confirmed its readiness to proceed with trade negotiations with the United States on the original timetable, following recent high-level talks between the two nations' leaders.
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated that the Thai government is keen to successfully conclude the talks within the established timeframe.
Her comments followed a meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.
"The Thai government attaches the highest importance to preserving national sovereignty and security, as does every other nation," Suphajee said. "However, the Ministry of Commerce also recognises the significant strategic weight of the Thailand-US trade dialogue."
Consequently, the Ministry has adopted comprehensive measures to ensure Thailand is fully prepared to expedite the negotiation process according to the original schedule.
The Ministry of Commerce is accelerating discussions with relevant agencies to secure a swift conclusion to the talks.
Simultaneously, it is implementing measures to strengthen the Thai private sector and address issues such as tax evasion and transshipment.
These steps are intended to assure both the US government and its private sector that Thailand operates with transparency and adherence to international standards.
"Thailand is confident that both sides wish for the negotiations to bear fruit quickly, thereby enhancing stability in bilateral trade and investment," the minister added.
The existing positive relationship between the Thai Ministry of Commerce and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to facilitate smooth exchanges on various issues.
While the US remains one of Thailand's principal trading partners, and the government is committed to maintaining strong relations and promoting continuous cooperation, Suphajee noted that the country is simultaneously focused on market expansion.
Thailand aims to reduce reliance on any single market through proactive strategies, including opening new markets, facilitating business matching, and encouraging the private sector to maximise benefits from the negotiation outcomes.
The Thai government and the Ministry of Commerce are committed to continuously advancing the trade talks with the US whilst also safeguarding the interests of Thai exporters, expanding into new markets, and boosting the potential of Thai goods for sustainable growth.