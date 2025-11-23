US-Thai Trade Deal Falters Amid Geopolitical Dispute

Private sector warns of inflated export figures due to circumvention fraud; fears strict US enforcement of "rules of origin" could cause a catastrophic decline.

Bilateral trade talks between Thailand and the United States have stalled after Washington reportedly introduced an unrelated geopolitical issue into the negotiations, creating uncertainty over access to the lucrative US market.

The talks, which aimed to cut US tariffs to as low as 0-5 per cent on over 1,000 Thai goods in exchange for Thailand boosting imports of US agricultural goods and aviation equipment, have been suspended by the US side.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), revealed the talks were halted because the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) linked the trade agreement to pressure on Thailand regarding the Thai-Cambodia Peace Declaration.

Thanakorn called this a separate issue and stated that Thailand is now waiting for confirmation from the USTR on when negotiations can proceed.