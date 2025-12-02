Thai Shrimp Crisis: Industry Demands 'National Agenda' to Hit 400,000-Ton Target and Seize US Market Opening

Thai shrimp producers are pressing the government to launch an urgent national plan to revitalise the sector after a 13-year slump, aiming to exploit a major trade advantage in the US next year.

The Thai shrimp industry, once a powerful economic engine, has been stuck in a 13-year rut, with annual production stubbornly plateauing between 250,000 and 270,000 tonnes.

Now, the Thai Shrimp Association is calling for a dramatic intervention, proposing that the industry's recovery be made a "National Agenda" for 2026.

This move is deemed essential to capture a significant market opportunity arising from severe trade disruption facing India in the US market.

At its peak in 2011, Thailand’s shrimp output reached a remarkable 600,000 tonnes, generating substantial income for farmers.

Production has since plummeted due to persistent challenges, primarily chronic diseases like White Spot Syndrome and White Feces Syndrome, forcing premature harvests.

According to Ekapoj Yodpinit, president of the association, the decline following 2013 has cost the nation an estimated 650 billion baht (approx. $18.06 billion USD) in lost revenue over 13 years.

Compounding these issues are severe price competition from foreign producers and escalating climate volatility.

Ekapoj highlighted that recent "Great Floods" in the lower southern provinces, including Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, have inflicted widespread damage, representing a new level of environmental disaster risk for the sector.

The 2026 Opportunity

Despite the domestic turmoil, 2026 is viewed as a "Year of Recovery" driven by an external market shift. Global production is forecast to grow to 5.22 million tonnes in 2025, but a game-changer is emerging in the US.