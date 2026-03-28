Trade Department warns shops to obey pricing law

Trade Department warns retailers to comply with pricing law

The Department of Internal Trade has reminded shop operators to strictly comply with the Price of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 (1999), as part of efforts to maintain a transparent and fair trading environment.

The department said traders must follow key legal requirements on price displays, pricing practices and stockholding, warning that violations could result in fines, imprisonment or both.

Clear price display required

Under Section 28 of the law, sellers are required to clearly display the prices of goods and services so that consumers can easily see them.