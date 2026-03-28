Trade Department warns shops to obey pricing law

The Department of Internal Trade has reminded shop operators to strictly comply with the Price of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 (1999), as part of efforts to maintain a transparent and fair trading environment.
The department said traders must follow key legal requirements on price displays, pricing practices and stockholding, warning that violations could result in fines, imprisonment or both.
Under Section 28 of the law, sellers are required to clearly display the prices of goods and services so that consumers can easily see them.
Retailers must also sell products at the prices shown on the labels. If there are any additional charges beyond the listed price, these must also be clearly stated.
Violations of this section carry a fine of up to 10,000 baht.
Under Section 29, sellers are prohibited from charging unreasonably high prices or taking any action that causes disruption to market prices.
The law is intended to prevent businesses from taking advantage of consumers through unfair pricing practices.
Anyone found in breach of this provision faces up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.
Section 30 bans traders from hoarding goods beyond the prescribed limit, storing goods at locations other than those officially declared, or refusing to sell products without reasonable cause.
Breaches of this section are punishable by up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.
The Department of Internal Trade said officials would continue inspections on a regular basis.
Members of the public who spot possible violations, such as a failure to display prices or the sale of goods at unreasonably high prices, are urged to report them via hotline 1569 or the department’s online channels so authorities can investigate and take legal action immediately.