Experts advise investing in China to align with economic growth trends

Robert Penaloza, CEO of asset manager Abrdn Thailand, said China is captivating the focus of global investors in a world where economies are evolving at an unprecedented pace.

China has 1.4 billion people, 4.7 million of whom graduate from university every year, he said, adding that China’s economy now leads the world in agriculture and renewable energy.

"China is investing over US$1.4 trillion in new technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence," he said.

As a result, the China A-share market is a tidal wave of opportunities that could trigger the investment shift of a lifetime, Penaloza said.

The China A-share market consists of companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Ninety percent of investors are retail investors, while only 10% are foreigners.

The China A-share market trades in Chinese Yuan and differs from its B-share counterpart, which uses foreign currency and offers stocks that are more widely available to foreign investors.

Penazola also advised investors to take an active stance in Chinese investing instead of relying on benchmark returns. He recommended applying ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and sustainability principles in stock selection.