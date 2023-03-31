Central denies reports it is in talks to buy Vietnam’s largest mall operator

A report by Reuters said Central Group was eyeing Vincom Retail, which is Vietnam's biggest shopping mall operator with a market value of US$2.8 billion (about 98 billion baht).

Vingroup controls almost 60% of Vincom Retail’s shares.

The Reuters report said five unnamed sources had told it that Vingroup was in talks with Central Group and other companies to sell a stake in Vincom Retail to bring in a strategic investor.

Earlier this month, Vietnamese media reported that Central Group was planning to take over a rival mall operator in the country but did not name Vincom Retail.

The Reuters report said: “Vingroup is open to selling a majority stake but no final decision has been taken and discussions with potential buyers are ongoing.” It attributed this information to three unnamed sources.

A deal for a majority stake in Vincom would be one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam in recent years, Vietnamese media reported.