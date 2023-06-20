Outdoor advertising the biggest gainer as ad budget rises 5% in May

According to Nielsen Co (Thailand)'s report, the local advertising budget for May showed total expenditure of 10.09 billion baht, an increase of 5% compared to the previous month. Despite this slight growth, the overall industry still remains in negative territory with a 2% decline, and several media categories are yet to recover, the report said.

Television maintained its position as the top media getting a 5.65-billion-baht advertising budget in May, a slight increase of 0.4%. Outdoor advertising (signs, posters, billboards) and mass transit advertising accounted for 1.35 billion baht, showing a substantial growth of 30%. Radio had an allocation of 310 million baht, an 8% increase, while cinema advertising reached 189 million baht, growing by 4%. Although some adjustments to advertising prices, such as rate card reductions, were made at the beginning of the year, internet advertising saw a rise of 6%, amounting to 2.29 billion baht.

Only two media categories faced challenges in advertising expenditure. Newspapers, with an allocation of 228 million baht, decreased by 13%, marking a 10% decline compared to April. Similarly, the value of advertising in shopping malls dropped to 67 million baht, a 15% decrease, indicating a major contraction. In April, advertising expenditure had decreased by 8%.