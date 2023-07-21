Alleged share-price manipulators did it before, Aqua alleges

Aqua launched the lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Thai-language news outlet Thunhoon published false information about Thai Parcels Plc (TPL) on July 1 to manipulate its share price.

Aqua owns 140 million shares in TPL, accounting for a 26% stake.

Aqua executive director Shine Bunnag is also the chief executive officer of Nation Group

Chaipipat Kaewtrairat, managing director of Aqua, said on Tuesday that the lawsuit was based on distorted information published in Thunhoon about Pongsak Thammathataree, one of TPL’s original shareholders. This news had a direct impact on more than 5,000 investors and shareholders of TPL, including Aqua, he said.

Chaipipat said an investigative team from the Technology Crime Suppression Division will summon the accused and witnesses, and reiterated that Aqua has plenty of evidence to submit to investigators.