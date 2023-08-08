SET to launch two new indices effective 2024

These indices will be calculated based on the adjusted market capitalisation weighted by the free-float of the constituent stocks.

The two new indices - SET-50FF and SET-100FF (free-float adjusted market capitalisation weighted index) will serve as additional options for users and are in addition to the existing SET-50 and SET-100 indices.

It is important to note that the criteria for constructing these two new indices will involve the selection of securities similar to the current components of the SET-50 and SET-100 indices. However, the calculation of the weights of the securities in the indices will utilise the market value of the securities based on market prices, with adjustments made for the free-float proportion.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will begin publishing the indices as of January 1 of next year and will continue to update the criteria for index construction and publication on its website thereafter.