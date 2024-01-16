InnovestX charts strategic course for investors in 2024 amid global uncertainty

InnovestX is a subsidiary of the SCBX group providing investment services.

This suggestion takes into account global economic recovery driven by easing inflation and central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, considering policy rate reductions.

However, geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections in several countries, including the United States and India, are leading InnovestX experts to warn that economic volatility and setbacks are possible in the coming year.

While acknowledging the potential for more profits from stocks compared to the previous year, investors are urged to remain cautious.

Sukit Udomsirikul, InnovestX's chief research officer, told a recent media briefing that despite the appeal of the stock market as interest rates stabilise, uncontrollable factors could reverse the positive global economic outlook.

Sukit noted that Asian stock markets remain attractive over other leading markets like the US and Europe due to sustained high growth rates and China’s gradual recovery.

“With lower inflation rates, more foreign capital is likely to flow into Asian stock markets. This is especially true if the US dollar weakens,” he said.

Sukit also pointed to opportunities in the Thai stock market for long-term investors, as it contains stocks priced significantly lower than their intrinsic values.

Beyond economic and geopolitical uncertainties, investors are advised to consider the impact of climate change and natural disasters on investment sustainability.

Sutthichai Kumworachai, senior analyst of Wealth Research at InnovestX, predicted slow economic growth in 2024, prompting central banks worldwide (excluding Japan) to lower interest rates.