Time to load up, says Citi, predicting surge in SET Index this year

The projection suggests a significant momentum, encouraging investors to enter the country's market and avoid missing out on a profitable opportunity.

Speaking at a media briefing on the "Global and Thailand Economy Outlook 2024", he pointed out that one factor contributing to the surprise was the continued growth of the tourism industry after the government approved free visas for more countries other than China.

Meanwhile, the recovery in global demand, the government's incentives for foreign direct investment, and a tax scheme to boost domestic consumption are all factors supporting Thai stock returns.

During the past 12 months, Thailand's stock market was full of fear and low expectations, prompting investors, particularly foreigners, to reduce their holdings in Thai stocks, he said.

As a result, the SET Index fell approximately 15% last year, becoming one of the worst performing markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sitichok said that negative sentiment still persists, causing the current SET Index to underperform in comparison to the market's true fundamentals and growth factors.

"If you look at Thailand's fundamentals, the situation isn't as bad as it appears. Therefore, it is time to load up," he said, adding that Thailand's economy may grow slower than its peers, but at the end of the day, Thailand continues to grow.

Citi has projected the SET Index this year to reach 1,530, from 1,382.41 at close on Friday.

He suggested investing in hospitals, aesthetics, wellness, industrial estate, and consumption businesses.

Meanwhile, real estate investment trusts are another interesting sector to consider, he added.